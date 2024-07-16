Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.20

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159.20 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 158.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 50295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.05).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.14) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Cairn Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Cairn Homes Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.99.

(Get Free Report)

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

