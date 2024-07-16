MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Down 10.1%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 3,464,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,032,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £329,812.50, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.33.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

