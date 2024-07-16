Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading 22.5% Higher

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) traded up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 518,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,042,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Bowleven Trading Up 22.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About Bowleven

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.