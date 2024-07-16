Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

