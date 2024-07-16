MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,718,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.