StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $419,734.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

