IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.73.

IQV stock opened at $225.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

