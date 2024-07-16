Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.