Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $29.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Embraer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 18.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

