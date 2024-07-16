Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 921,900 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Laidlaw raised their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

