Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Increases By 15.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

