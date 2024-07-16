Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Decreases By 8.0%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 27,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.

Affirm Stock Up 8.7 %

AFRM opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

