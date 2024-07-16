Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Declines By 12.5%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Currently, 32.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 205,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.