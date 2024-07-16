AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,235,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AITR stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

