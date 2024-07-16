Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

ADN stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.17.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

