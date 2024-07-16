Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $690,816 over the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

