Herc (HRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of HRI opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.46.

Herc Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Herc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

View Our Latest Report on Herc

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.