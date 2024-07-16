Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

