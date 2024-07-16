Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

