Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Independent Bank Stock Up 4.0 %
INDB stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
