Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INDB stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

