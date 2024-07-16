Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.56.

Separately, CIBC cut Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE:KXS opened at C$166.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$152.61. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.51.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

In related news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. In related news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 12,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.39, for a total value of C$1,903,365.53. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

