SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $147.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $133.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

