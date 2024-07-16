Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $4.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 625,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 282,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.