Five Point (FPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Price Performance

NYSE FPH opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Five Point has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $443.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Five Point

Five Point Company Profile

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $35,270.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,353 shares in the company, valued at $168,495.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,679 shares of company stock worth $598,090. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.