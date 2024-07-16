Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 7.7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 314,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 211,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

