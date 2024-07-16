MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.1 %

MMYT opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

