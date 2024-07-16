MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.1 %
MMYT opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
