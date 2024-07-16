Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,551,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,713,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.