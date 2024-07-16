ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Stock Price Up 10.1%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 63.94 and last traded at 63.46. Approximately 2,653,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 57.62.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 10.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is 64.49.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.