Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Shares Down 1.6%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 71,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Murano Global Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

