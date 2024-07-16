Wave Systems (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wave Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Wave Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,800 shares traded.
Wave Systems Trading Down 42.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Wave Systems
Wave Systems Corp. (Wave) is engaged in developing hardware-based computer security systems. The Company’s products provide a set of solutions that focus on authentication, encryption and data-loss protection. Its core set of offerings include Authentication Solutions, Encryption Solutions and Data Loss Protection.
