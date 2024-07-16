Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.