Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.53

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.53 and traded as high as $60.07. Haynes International shares last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 107,492 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1,035.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

