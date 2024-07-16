U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.44

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.44 and traded as high as $65.91. U-Haul shares last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 64,892 shares traded.

U-Haul Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth $120,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth $206,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

