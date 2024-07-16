Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.30. 139,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 530,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Gaxos.ai Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.
Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaxos.ai
About Gaxos.ai
Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaxos.ai
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.