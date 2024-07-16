Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.30. 139,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 530,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gaxos.ai stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. ( NASDAQ:GXAI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Gaxos.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

