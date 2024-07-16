Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.56

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.56 and traded as high as $36.81. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 9,265,467 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.777 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.