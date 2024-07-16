Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Trading Down 0.9%

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 54 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Company Profile

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

