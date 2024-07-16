Feutune Light Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLFV) Shares Down 69.6%

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) fell 69.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.56. 862,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 84,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Feutune Light Acquisition Trading Down 69.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 329,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

