Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Trading Down 0.3%

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.30 ($0.89). 64,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 157,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89).

Triple Point Energy Transition Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.31 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.24.

Triple Point Energy Transition Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

