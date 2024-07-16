CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24). 456,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 676,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of £26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.17 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.42.

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

