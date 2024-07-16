Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,687.50 ($60.79) and last traded at GBX 4,575 ($59.33). 2,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,540 ($58.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.14) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,485.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,306.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,928.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,901.96%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

