Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,947.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 288,446 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 473,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 486,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 169,823 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.