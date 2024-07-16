Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 3.3 %

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In other news, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 14,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $167,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,368 shares of company stock valued at $276,762. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

