Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 2,428,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,841,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Ault Alliance Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.93 million for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 103.61% and a negative return on equity of 197.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ault Alliance

About Ault Alliance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

Featured Stories

