Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Trading Up 2.3%

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 27,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 35,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

The firm has a market cap of $471.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

