Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Trading Up 4.4%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.