Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Trading Up 21.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 40,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 8,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Applied UV Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

About Applied UV

(Get Free Report)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.