Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.40 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.95 ($0.71). Approximately 1,012,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,190,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.15 ($0.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.44 million, a PE ratio of -183.17 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Mobico Group news, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 40,000 shares of Mobico Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,680.59). In other Mobico Group news, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of Mobico Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £8,332.80 ($10,806.38). Also, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 40,000 shares of Mobico Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,680.59). 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

