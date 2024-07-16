Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 632,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGD opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.12.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

