BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 1.6 %

BSIG opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $917.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

