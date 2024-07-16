Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.77. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
