Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.77. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.